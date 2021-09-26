springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Urbana High School

Lily Talebi is the Student of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED
News
By , Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

Name: Lily Talebi

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 11th

Age: 16

Extra-curricular: I play Soccer for the school and I play Hockey in Columbus for a CCYHA team.

Words you live by: “Just be yourself, there is no one better” - Taylor Swift

Biggest influence: my parents

What’s on your bedroom walls: My bedroom walls are pretty bare, but I do have a calendar and a few paintings I found in my parents storage area that I hung up.

When I’m bored I like to… either read a book or watch something on Netflix

Favorite movie: Scent of a Woman

Person who would play you in a movie: Lily Collins

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom makes really good tacos

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-a

Whose mind would you like to read: Harry Styles

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: I wish I could sing

Favorite school subject: Biology

Favorite athlete: Muhammad Ali

Favorite team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Favorite junk food: Pizza

