Student of the Week Urbana High School

Name: Sevonei Brown
School: Urbana High School
Grade: 11th
Age: 16
Extra-curricular: Swim Team, Paragon Studios Baton Twirling, Bella Rosa Dance Academy
Claim to fame/honors: winning the title of Advanced Juvenile Dance Twirl Team at Nationals in 2019
Words you live by: Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.
Toughest challenge: being confident
Biggest influence: my big sister
School-day rituals: I lifeguard twice a week and complete my CCP work before going into school where I continue my education.
What’s on your bedroom walls: achievements and items that make me happy
When I’m bored I like to… organize and rearrange my room while listening to music
Favorite movie: Disney’s Tarzan
Person who would play you in a movie: Isabel May
Favorite TV show: NCIS
Favorite musical artist: Tim McGraw
Favorite book: One of Us is Lying
Favorite home-cooked meal: Broccoli Chicken and Cheese Casserole
Favorite restaurant: Crabby Mikes or any other restaurant that serves unlimited crab legs
Whose mind would you like to read: my Mom’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Kauai
Talent you’d like to have: creativity
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: American Paralympic Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis
Favorite team: my Paragon Studios Baton Twirling Team
Something in the world I’d like to change: get rid of stink bugs
Favorite high school moment: spending lunch every day with my older sister
Favorite junk food: Oreos
Best thing about high school: Marching Band season
