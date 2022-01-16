Student of the Week Urbana High School

Claim to fame/honors: winning the title of Advanced Juvenile Dance Twirl Team at Nationals in 2019

Words you live by: Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.

Toughest challenge: being confident

Biggest influence: my big sister

School-day rituals: I lifeguard twice a week and complete my CCP work before going into school where I continue my education.

What’s on your bedroom walls: achievements and items that make me happy

When I’m bored I like to… organize and rearrange my room while listening to music

Favorite movie: Disney’s Tarzan

Person who would play you in a movie: Isabel May

Favorite TV show: NCIS

Favorite musical artist: Tim McGraw

Favorite book: One of Us is Lying

Favorite home-cooked meal: Broccoli Chicken and Cheese Casserole

Favorite restaurant: Crabby Mikes or any other restaurant that serves unlimited crab legs

Whose mind would you like to read: my Mom’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Kauai

Talent you’d like to have: creativity

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: American Paralympic Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis

Favorite team: my Paragon Studios Baton Twirling Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: get rid of stink bugs

Favorite high school moment: spending lunch every day with my older sister

Favorite junk food: Oreos

Best thing about high school: Marching Band season