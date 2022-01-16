Hamburger icon
Student of the Week Urbana High School

Sevonei Brown is the Student of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED
Sevonei Brown is the Student of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Sevonei Brown

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 11th

Age: 16

Extra-curricular: Swim Team, Paragon Studios Baton Twirling, Bella Rosa Dance Academy

Claim to fame/honors: winning the title of Advanced Juvenile Dance Twirl Team at Nationals in 2019

Words you live by: Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.

Toughest challenge: being confident

Biggest influence: my big sister

School-day rituals: I lifeguard twice a week and complete my CCP work before going into school where I continue my education.

What’s on your bedroom walls: achievements and items that make me happy

When I’m bored I like to… organize and rearrange my room while listening to music

Favorite movie: Disney’s Tarzan

Person who would play you in a movie: Isabel May

Favorite TV show: NCIS

Favorite musical artist: Tim McGraw

Favorite book: One of Us is Lying

Favorite home-cooked meal: Broccoli Chicken and Cheese Casserole

Favorite restaurant: Crabby Mikes or any other restaurant that serves unlimited crab legs

Whose mind would you like to read: my Mom’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Kauai

Talent you’d like to have: creativity

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: American Paralympic Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis

Favorite team: my Paragon Studios Baton Twirling Team

Something in the world I’d like to change: get rid of stink bugs

Favorite high school moment: spending lunch every day with my older sister

Favorite junk food: Oreos

Best thing about high school: Marching Band season

