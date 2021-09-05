Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Claim to fame/honors: My team won state for SkillsUSA Health Knowledge Bowl. I also have ribbons that I have got from track, along with medals from my grades.

Words I live by: “Tomorrow is not always promised, so live like there is no tomorrow, and take nothing for granted.”

Toughest challenge: losing my best friend to suicide in 2020 during COVID

Biggest influence: my mom because she is such a strong and independent woman

School-day rituals: I wake up every morning telling myself that today will be better than yesterday. I also tell myself to push harder than I did the previous day.

What’s on my bedroom walls: pictures of my family, my boyfriend and I, pictures of my friends, as well as ribbons and medals that I have won over the years.

When I’m bored I like to... lay on the couch with my mom and dog while watching TV. I also like to work on my Medical Terminology book when I get bored.

Favorite movie: The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite TV show: Heartland

Favorite musical artist: I do not have a specific favorite artist; I just like many different ones all the same amount.

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s stuffed taco shells, and my mamaw’s homemade chicken tenders

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings

Whose mind would I like to read: a non-verbal autistic person just to get a generalized idea of what is going on in their head.

Place where I’d love to travel: Lido Keys Beach in Florida because the water is a bright blue and the sand is white.

Talent I’d like to have: time travel. There are a few things in my past that I would like to change and make them better.

Favorite school subject: Math because I love the challenge.

Favorite team: Ohio State football team

Something in the world I’d like to change: bullying. It is by far the worst thing ever in my opinion.

Favorite high school moment: the times when I was in ninth grade physical science, and my teacher would always check on me everyday making sure I was doing okay.

Favorite junk food: ice cream or kettle corn

Best thing about high school: you find out who your real friends are, and you start to decide what you want to do in life, which is very exciting for me.