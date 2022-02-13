Student of the Week Greenon High School

Claim to fame/honors: 1st team all conference, county and district 9 for basketball, 2nd team all conference and 3rd team all district for soccer

Words you live by: “It’s not about what you have or don’t have. It’s about what you make of what you’ve got.” - Stephen Curry

Toughest challenge: playing Catholic Central in basketball

Biggest influence: my Mom and Dad

School-day rituals: wake up and relax or do things around the house before I go to my one class at 12:30 p.m.

What’s on your bedroom walls: quotes and basketball plaques

When I’m bored I like to... hangout with my friends, play video games, or go play basketball

Favorite movie: Sandlot

Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby

Favorite book: Surrender the Outcome

Favorite home-cooked meal: meat loaf and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Sakura

Whose mind would you like to read: Michael Jordan

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas

Talent you’d like to have: jump like Ja Morant

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite team: Lakers

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal brutality

Favorite high school moment: coming back in basketball to beat Greeneview on our Senior night

Favorite junk food: Sour Patch Kids

Best thing about high school: getting to hangout and play sports with the guys I grew up with