Student of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Jaden Journell
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Basketball and Soccer
Claim to fame/honors: 1st team all conference, county and district 9 for basketball, 2nd team all conference and 3rd team all district for soccer
Words you live by: “It’s not about what you have or don’t have. It’s about what you make of what you’ve got.” - Stephen Curry
Toughest challenge: playing Catholic Central in basketball
Biggest influence: my Mom and Dad
School-day rituals: wake up and relax or do things around the house before I go to my one class at 12:30 p.m.
What’s on your bedroom walls: quotes and basketball plaques
When I’m bored I like to... hangout with my friends, play video games, or go play basketball
Favorite movie: Sandlot
Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler
Favorite TV show: Outer Banks
Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby
Favorite book: Surrender the Outcome
Favorite home-cooked meal: meat loaf and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Sakura
Whose mind would you like to read: Michael Jordan
Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas
Talent you’d like to have: jump like Ja Morant
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite team: Lakers
Something in the world I’d like to change: animal brutality
Favorite high school moment: coming back in basketball to beat Greeneview on our Senior night
Favorite junk food: Sour Patch Kids
Best thing about high school: getting to hangout and play sports with the guys I grew up with
