Stage set for Springfield’s State Theater revival

‘A flashpoint of reinvention’

Hatfield has been a guiding force in helping other older downtown buildings gain new life, including the former Hub Gallery, where Winan’s is now located, and the Hatch Artist Studios. He speaks about the State project with a combination of excitement and reverence.

“This is going to be a flashpoint of reinvention,” he said. “If you look at it from an ornamental ambience, it looks like a box or warehouse on the outside.”

Such is not the case inside.

“Just look at the architecture,” Hatfield said. “It’s such a unique space. This is going to be a revelation when you walk through these doors.”

Opened in 1927 as the Chakeres flagship movie palace, the first cinema-specific theater in Springfield, the State showed first-run movies until its 1990 closing as multiplexes replaced single-screen venues.

It had been revived several times in intervening years, as a banquet center, for weddings, proms and live theater among them. When he returned to Springfield in 2004 after building a business in Seattle, Hatfield was disheartened to find the State used as a bingo hall.

‘A privilege and responsibility’

As he pursued other projects, he kept the State in mind. It sat dormant for five years when the Spring Forward organization helped pave the way for Altered State Group to make the venue viable again.

A Request for Proposal went out statewide, and the group made the move in the summer of 2021. Altered State Group received a Christmas present by having the bid accepted that December, and then the real work began.

“I saw it as a privilege and responsibility. This was a place our grandparents and parents had dates, where we went on dates and saw movies as kids,” he said.

Some of the joy dissipated soon after taking possession when a giant piece of plaster fell from the ceiling. Hatfield’s first thought was: what had he gotten himself into?

But that’s where the partners’ expertise helped. Field, who works in insurance, advised the others on the damage.

Repairing the roof brought another shock: What could have been an easy fix at other times cost nearly double the estimate due to supply chain issues and inflation. On the upside, the State has a roof that will last for 50 years.

“No one will see the roof, but people will appreciate being dry,” Hatfield said, laughing.

Altered State Group is getting other help: Demana is interested in theater restoration and research, local designers Hucklebuck Studio is contributing, as is Blind Eye Restoration, a Columbus group.

‘Like a new car’

Lacking blueprints for the State, local architect Craig Dillon is stepping in to help as the project architect. He compares the project to rebuilding a classic car by maintaining the style and general appearance but having a modern presence, qualities and materials to make it state of the art.

“It will still look historic, but have qualities that make it drive like a new car,” he said.

A Kenton Ridge graduate who’s been plying his trade in Springfield for 25 years, Dillon also has memories of going to movies at the State. That makes it more than just another project.

Dillon, whose business is located on the second floor of 105 W. High St., saw the value of transforming older buildings when Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop moved into the first floor and become a major downtown attraction. He’s excited to be part of this, working with the city on certain aspects.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re going to exceed expectations,” he said.

‘The city’s living room’

Hatfield said the theater entrance is almost authentic to its original look. The chandeliers, for example, are not original, but appear as if they could be.

Additions will include a bar area, catering area and kitchen for events including banquets or weddings. Hatfield doesn’t want to limit the potential uses.

He has connections with several arts organizations and doesn’t want to be seen as competition with other venues, but collaborators.

A separate group known as State Theater Productions will be the operational group that runs the theater once it opens. It consists of Hatfield, Brian Traylor, Andrew Lazear and Bartley Davis.

Hatfield estimated the final renovation costs to be around seven figures.

He can’t wait to share the work with the community.

“We see this as being the city’s living room,” Hatfield said. “The beauty is we want to host, entertain and inspire the city of Springfield, for all ages and demographics. We’re serving the community because of the memories of growing up here and for the future of Springfield and the kids. This time capsule must endure.”

Follow the State’s progress and news at www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.