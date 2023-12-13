Springfield’s Mercy Health certified for primary stroke care

“Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability, so it is vital to the health of our community that we provide high-quality stroke care here in Clark and Champaign Counties and this certification is proof of that commitment,” said Chase Collins, director of neurosciences for Mercy Health — Springfield. “I want to recognize the physicians and staff members who work tirelessly day in and day out to ensure our patients get the best possible care.”

According to the release, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds and a person dies of a stroke every four minutes.

The hospital recently opened an interventional neurology suite with a minimally invasive technology that is used to diagnose and treat strokes and other neurological conditions known as biplane angiography. This ended the requirement to transfer stroke patients to Dayton or Columbus.

“We commend Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality, and more compassionate care for individuals served,” said Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing officer of The Joint Commission.