Springfield’s Holiday in the City activities help count down to Christmas

Today offers Willow Wind Horse and Carriage rides from 6-8 p.m. in the esplanade across from the Courtyard by Marriott. The cost is $5 a person and free for ages 6 and younger.

The Speedway Ice Skating Rink in Market Alley will be open 5-8 p.m. today and Sunday and 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Skating, including skate rental, is $5 for ages 6 and older.

Friday

A spin on a seasonal favorite will occur with the musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. It’s presented by the Springfield Arts Council, and tickets are still available.

The annual Tony Powell Solo Acoustic Christmas Show will have the longtime area guitarist and singer playing an evening of acoustic music including classic rock, blues, country, folk and Christmas tunes at 7 p.m. at Frosty’s at the Buckeye Sports Lodge, 126 W. High St. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Springfield indie/Americana band The Factory Line will use its variety of influences from The Beatles to Tom Petty to Billy Strings for a holiday hootenanny at 8 p.m. at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. Admission is $5.

Saturday

Holiday at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will have visits and photos with Santa, photo opportunities with the Peanuts holiday characters that were formerly at the Upper Valley Mall, Christmas crafts and a scavenger hunt.

One of the most anticipated live shows of the season will be back at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. with A Swingin’ Big Band Christmas at 7:30 p.m. See the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra live with jazz takes on holiday classics. Admission is free.

COhatch will host Ugly Christmas Sweater in the Market from 7-9 p.m., encouraging visitors to wear their worst sweaters and listen to the music of the Connor Smith Trio.

Anybody still seeking gifts may find them at one of several markets including Holiday in the Market at COhatch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Holidays at the Hatch Artist Studios, noon to 4 p.m.; and Champion City Market at Resolute 937, 1161 B Bechtle Ave., noon to 3 p.m.

The State Theatre, 19 S. Fountain Ave., will continue its free holiday movie matinee, 5-9 p.m.

Houseman said another new spot for holiday photos will open Friday at National Road Commons Park, where several lights will illuminate the trees, and anyone visiting various spots during activities is encouraged to check them out.

“We hope everyone will continue to support local and are happy with all there is to do in our town leading up to the holidays,” Houseman said.

For the calendar of Holiday in the City activities and events and updates, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld/.