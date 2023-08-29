Springfield welcomes 3 new school principals

Springfield City Schools has welcomed three new principals to its district for the 2023-24 year.

The new principals are Caitlin Smith at Clark Early Learning Center, Mike Wallace at Kenwood Elementary School and Jill Weimer at Horace Mann Elementary School.

Smith has spent seven years as an administrator with Dayton Public Schools and is recognized as a BRIGHT Fellow.

She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from The Ohio State University.

Wallace, who has 24 years of elementary principal experience, served as dean of students last year at Springfield High School. He also served as principal in Findlay, Mansfield and Bucyrus.

He holds degrees from the University of Mount Union and the University of Findlay.

Weimer, who has been an educator for the past 30 years, has 21 years of experience as intervention specialist and special education supervisor for the Springfield district, and has served as a building principal in Urbana City School for the past nine years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in developmentally and multi-handicapped education from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton in educational leadership.