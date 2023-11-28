Springfield students, staff get early dismissal Friday for state football title game

>> PHOTOS: Springfield’s road to the 2023 state championship game

“We encourage our families to travel to the game or follow along on social media and available streaming services through the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” said Superintendent Bob Hill in a message to students, staff and families.

Friday’s championship is a rematch of the 2021 and 2022 state championship games when the Wildcats also faced Lakewood St. Edward. The last two title game were won by St. Edward.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Tickets are available at ohsaa.org/tickets.

Springfield school officials are planning a sendoff for the team on Thursday before the Wildcats head to Canton. The time and details of that sendoff event had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

>> Springfield rallies to beat Moeller, advance to championship game