Springfield schools to release students early for state championship football game
Springfield schools to release students early for state championship football game

By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District will let students out early on Friday for families to travel to Canton for the state championship football game.

School buildings will release students three hours before their normal scheduled dismissal times.

“We encourage our families to travel to the game or follow along on social media and available streaming services through the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” said Superintendent Bob Hill in a message to students, staff and families on Monday night.

The Wildcats (13-1) will play Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) in the Division I state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame in Canton.

Tickets are available at ohsaa.org/tickets.

