Springfield schools names 3 employees of the year

The Springfield City School District has named three of its employees as Employees of the Year.

The awarded employees are: Tricia Blair, high school English teacher; Marcie Hobson, Family Outreach Connections Specialist in the Family Programming Department; and Fred Waltermier, secretary in the Transportation Department.

Blair, named for the employee group that represents teachers and other certified employees, was selected for her “unwavering dedication to bring school spirit and a feeling of unity to the students and staff of (the high school).”

Hobson, named for the employee group that represents district administration, was selected for her “compassion and generosity relating to her work with the district’s population of homeless students.”

Waltermier, named for the employee group that represents bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other classified employees, was selected for his “positive and proactive attitude in his department – even being willing to get behind the wheel if needed.”

Each employee was honored during the most recent school board meeting and the all-staff Convocation before the first day of school. They will receive a reserved parking spot at their respective buildings for this school year.

These awards come after the launch of the Employee Recognition Program last school year, which was created as a tool to boost employee relations and spread awareness of the good work happening each day by employees.

