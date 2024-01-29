BreakingNews
Springfield school board welcomes new member, names new president

1 hour ago
The Springfield City School District Board of Education has welcomed Peg Foley as a new member and named Carol Dunlap as the new president.

“School boards of education shape the foundation upon which generations of students build their futures,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “With wisdom and vision, they foster an environment where learning flourishes, and we are certainly grateful for the leadership that each of these individuals provide to our students and to our district.”

Foley was elected to the seat by Springfield voters in the November 2023 election. She is a retiree of Park National Bank and is employed by Dayton Children’s Hospital, as well as a philanthropist and community leader.

Carol Dunlap was sworn in as the board’s new president at the Jan. 4 organizational meeting. She has served the district on the board since 2021, is a retired Springfield educator and lifelong supporter of public education.

Along with Foley and Dunlap, the board includes vice president Joan Elder, member Jamie Callan and member Stephanie Stephens.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

