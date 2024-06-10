Springfield Pride events set, organizers ‘excited to increase our representation’

“Every year we’ve expanded with the pride festivities,” he said. “We’re excited to increase our representation and having more events.”

The week of activities will start from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, with a partnership between Equality Springfield and Clark County Public Library. The library will host veteran, author and LBTQIA+ activist Stephen Snyder-Hill as he discusses his book “Soldier Of Change: From The Closet To The Forefront Of The Gay Rights Movement.”

Following that, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, the pride kickoff party takes place at O’Conner’s Irish Pub. The party includes a drag show and a silent auction, with a $5 cover.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, the annual Springfield Pride Parade takes place in downtown in the City Hall Plaza area. The event will have live performances, local vendors as well as health and mental health resources for children and adults.

Later that evening, the pride after-party hosted by Mother Stewart’s Brewery will take place. This event will involve a DJ, dancing and more activities.

Closing out the weekend will be the Springfield drag brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23. Brunch will take place at the Courtyard Marriot in downtown Springfield. General admission will be $35, youth admission $20 and, for a full table, admission will be $240. The last day to buy tickets will be June 14.

Despite growing concern with recent anti-LBTQ legislation in the country, Scott is optimistic about the future of Equality Springfield events.

“This year we’re looking forward to going out and being visible and letting everyone know this is a safe space, especially in seeing negative things going on in our country,” Scott said.

He said the pride events will be spectacular and encouraged everyone to partake in the festivities.