Springfield outdoor ice skating rink will be bigger, better for Holiday in the City

The outdoor ice skating rink on the Springfield City Hall Plaza will be bigger and better this year.
A crew from Precision Ice Rinks began installation of the Speedway Ice Rink on Thursday, which will open Nov. 25 along with the Grand Illumination and Santa’s arrival for the 2022 Holiday in the City, said Chris Schutte, vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
The ice rink this year will have 4,000 square feet of skating surface with Plexiglas walls so people will be able to see the skaters. Also, Schutte said an actual Zamboni will clear the ice this year.
“The ice surface should be great this year, super smooth,” he said.
The portable rink will take two to three days to set up, said Mark Metzger, owner of North Carolina-based Precision Ice Rinks, which builds and manufacturers portable ice rinks across the U.S.
The rink will now be a permanent Holiday in the City attraction following the success of the inaugural skating rink last year, which Schutte called “beyond our expectations” with more than 3,500 skaters.
“We are leasing the rink for the next three years with an agreement to purchase it at the end of that term,” Schutte said.
The ice skating fee is $5, but is free for children 5 and younger. There also will be 200 brand new pairs of ice skates available to rent for $2 in sizes from little kids through at least adult size 12.
Proceeds go back to the volunteer groups who run day-to-day operations, Schutte said, which collected more than $13,000 last year.
The rink will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through at New Year’s Eve, and possibly into the first week of January, depending on weather. Christmas Day it will be closed.
There also will be a number of early skate days on the schedule, including some for young children or people with special needs.
