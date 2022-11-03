Springfield outdoor ice skating rink will be bigger, better for Holiday in the City

The rink will now be a permanent Holiday in the City attraction following the success of the inaugural skating rink last year, which Schutte called “beyond our expectations” with more than 3,500 skaters.

“We are leasing the rink for the next three years with an agreement to purchase it at the end of that term,” Schutte said.

The ice skating fee is $5, but is free for children 5 and younger. There also will be 200 brand new pairs of ice skates available to rent for $2 in sizes from little kids through at least adult size 12.

Proceeds go back to the volunteer groups who run day-to-day operations, Schutte said, which collected more than $13,000 last year.

The rink will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through at New Year’s Eve, and possibly into the first week of January, depending on weather. Christmas Day it will be closed.

There also will be a number of early skate days on the schedule, including some for young children or people with special needs.