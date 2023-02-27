Springfield News-Sun to stop publication of Dilbert comic

Dilbert creator Scott Adams made several racist remarks on his YouTube show. In the Feb. 22, 2023 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work. These comments are opposed to the core values of the Springfield News-Sun, which focuses on solutions journalism and a commitment to equity and inclusion in our communities.

What comic will replace the Dilbert comic?

We will run a rotation of comics in place of Dilbert until we decide on a long-term replacement.

Who can I contact directly about this decision?

You can reach out to Editor Ben McLaughlin by email: Ben.McLaughlin@coxinc.com.