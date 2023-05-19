Springfield News-Sun invites subscribers to event to learn about ePaper, using digital subscription tools

The event will be an open-door classroom, where subscribers or anyone from the community can join the Springfield News-Sun staff for hands-on learning about the ePaper, email newsletters and using SpringfieldNewsSun.com. The class will also be an opportunity for subscribers to learn about signing in to their digital subscription account to access the online tools of their newspaper subscription.

The event will take place at the Clark County Public Library main branch, 201 S. Fountain Ave., on Monday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.