Springfield News-Sun invites subscribers to event to learn about ePaper, using digital subscription tools

The News-Sun invites its subscribers to join the newspaper staff for a free class about using the ePaper and Springfield News-Sun digital tools.
The event will be an open-door classroom, where subscribers or anyone from the community can join the Springfield News-Sun staff for hands-on learning about the ePaper, email newsletters and using SpringfieldNewsSun.com. The class will also be an opportunity for subscribers to learn about signing in to their digital subscription account to access the online tools of their newspaper subscription.
The event will take place at the Clark County Public Library main branch, 201 S. Fountain Ave., on Monday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring their smartphone, tablet or laptop to follow along on their own device and get help from our team as you go. The library also has laptops available for use if you do not have your own.
An RSVP Is not required to attend the event, but those who plan to join are encouraged to respond to this RSVP form to reserve a seat at the event and to receive reminder emails about the event.