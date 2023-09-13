Springfield murder suspect arrested in Columbus

A man is in custody for the murder of another Springfield man downtown on Aug. 7.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jerrel Fleming was arrested Wednesday by marshals, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and officers from the Springfield Police Division.

He is charged with shooting and killing Rakeen Ford, 32, who was found in a downtown parking lot.

Fleming, 37, was wanted by Springfield police on charges of murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

Fleming was discovered in Columbus after the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team received information about him. He is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

Police had responded to North Spring Street and East North Street regarding a traffic accident and gunshots heard in the area. Ford was found in a parking lot near 150 N. Limestone St., the Springfield post office.

There have been eight homicides in Springfield this year.

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

“The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Teams bring together local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to collectively work on warrants for the most violent crimes. The safe and timely arrest of this fugitive, who was wanted from several counties away, occurred because of these relationships.” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, in a press release.