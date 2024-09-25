Springfield man pleads not guilty; accused of pointing gun at Haitian man, kids

According to court records, the victims, who are Haitian immigrants, did not want Blaney to be charged “in fear that there will be retaliation in the future.” They told police the children are not permitted to play outside, and instead are allowed to play in the garage or the house “due to fears of someone harming them.”

Blaney faces three first-degree felony aggravated burglary charges. He pleaded not guilty on all three counts Monday in Municipal Court.

According to court records, Blaney denied entering his neighbors’ garage. His wife said she had been home and did not see her husband leave the house. Officers noted in their report that they smelled alcohol on Blaney and his wife, and that they did not find a gun on the man but that he has a license for concealed carry.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that it does not comment on cases pending investigation and indictment when questioned about whether the victims’ national origin played a role in the alleged crime.