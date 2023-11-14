BreakingNews
Springfield man indicted on attempted murder, assault for allegedly shooting at ex

A Springfield man is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and several gun-related charges for allegedly attempting to kill a woman.

According to court records. Joey Davis, 42, shot several times at his girlfriend who was breaking up with him, hitting her once in the back, on Nov. 6.

Davis is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, the victim told police that Davis shot her as she was fleeing a vehicle while the man was getting his gun. While fleeing, Davis continued to shoot at the woman and a South Limestone Street house was hit by gunfire, according to court records.

Davis was found trying to flee on foot in an alley in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to court records. A police officer found guns along the route that Davis allegedly fled.

The victim was treated at Mercy Health - Springfield before being transported to Miami Valley Medical Center.

Davis was listed as being “highly intoxicated” on the police report.

