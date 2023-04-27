Springfield firefighters honored for saving colleague injured in burning house

Angela Pace of WBNS-10TV emceed the program, which was attended by Lt. Gov. Jon Hustead and Ohio Director of Public Safety Andrew Wilson, the former Clark County prosecutor.

Pace explained the Valor Award recognizes firefighters “who at great personal risk to themselves are credited with directly saving ... a life during an emergency situation, above and beyond the normal call of duty.”

“Their daring rescue and the life they saved was one of their own,” she said.

Assistant Chief Matt Smith said four honored had just exited the structure and were low on air, but immediately re-entered the building and rescued Baise.

The video at the awards ceremony explained what happened that day.

Credit: Ohio Fire Marshal's Office

Woolever said firefighters were met with heavy heat and flames that rolled over their heads.

Battalion Chief Daniel Faust said conditions began to change rapidly in the house, and he ordered crews to exit.

Shenefield said they noticed a missing team member, and Faust said the microphone opened up, and they heard faintly, “Help.”

It was Baise, a senior department member, and “one of those individuals that all of us look to to gain experience, knowledge,” Faust said.

Baise said he ended up falling on his belly down the steps and hitting his head on the landing.

“I couldn’t move,” he said.

Without hesitation, Faust said the four immediately went back in. Woolever and Shenefield grabbed Baise and dragged him out as smoke and flames erupted.

Shenefield’s mask dislodged in the process, Faust said.

“He was just eating the smoke.” Faust said.

Baise told his colleagues, “I think I broke my neck.”

Baise was first taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent emergency spinal surgery. Smith said. He spent time in recovery before eventually returning to light duty for a few months, Smith said, and returned to full duty earlier this month.