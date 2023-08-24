Springfield festival to celebrate Black-owned businesses

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A festival celebrating Black-owned businesses, culture and community will be held for the second time next month.

The second annual Soko Place Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

This event aims to establish an outdoor marketplace uplifting cooperative economics, strengthen the Springfield and Clark County region through arts and culture, and bring residents together to celebrate and patronize local and regional Black businesses.

ExploreBlack entrepreneurship to be celebrated, cultivated in Rose City Black Business Month

Soko means “market” in Swahili. Soko Place is a cultural education and awareness tool developed to establish and maintain a local Black business economy, and its core focus is to create opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses, according to festival organizers.

The festival will include vendors, live music, speakers, local artists, Children’s Village and food. The featured musical artist is Tam Tam Magic from Cleveland, and the featured empowerment speaker is Amaha Sellassie from Dayton.

ExploreKenton Ridge community celebrates new school as ‘a beacon of hope for our children’

Admission to the festival is free. The event is hosted by Covenant Community Development Corporation and Covenant United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit sokoplacefestival.org or contact Grace Brown at info@sokoplacefestival.org.

In Other News
1
Clark County dog shelter to offer $22 adoptions, food and fun for...
2
Motorcyclist killed in German Twp. crash
3
Veteran police chief to community after bus crash: ‘You helped me get...
4
Student killed in school bus crash that injured dozens identified
5
Multiple toxins confirmed in April warehouse fire in Richmond, Ind.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top