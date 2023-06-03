Springfield Farmers Market ramps up for new season with more vendors

Overall, 60 to 70 vendors have been accepted to take part during the year, but some are full season, others half season or sporadic.

Those vendors offer goods from fresh meats and baked goods to seasonal vegetables and artisan wares.

Most things will function as in years past, Sloan said. That includes offering EBT matching, a WIC program, produce perks and senior dollars.

The market also will have occasional cooking demonstrations, live music and activities for children offered by the Heritage Center.

Farmers markets play an important role in communities, Sloan said.

“They bring together a wide variety of shoppers, customers, vendors, and it connects the community in a way not a lot of events can,” she said.

The Springfield Farmers Market has become one big family, Sloan said.

“Seeing the support at the Springfield market of people just educating, supporting each other ... it’s really awesome to watch that support,” she said, noting differences are set aside at the market.

Vendors offer customers healthy food options, too.

“They are able to have access to healthier foods and support our local economy,” Sloan said.

For more information and weekly vendor lineups, visit the market at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFarmMarket.