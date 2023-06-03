Springfield Farmers Market ramps up for new season with more vendors

Today marks the opening of the Springfield Farmers Market for its 17th summer season, and organizers said more vendors are expected this year than ever before.
“We’re still growing,” said Camaren Sloan, the event manager for the Farmers Market, operated by the Greater Springfield Partnership.
The market runs every Saturday, June through September, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at its home at 117 S. Fountain Ave., next to the Heritage Center Museum and COhatch the Market and on the Esplanade.
Opening day is expected to feature 47 vendors, up from an average of 35 to 40 on most days.
“This is even bigger than most of the other markets I see,” Sloan, who is in her 10th year with the market, said. “I’m just happy to expand our footprint.”
Overall, 60 to 70 vendors have been accepted to take part during the year, but some are full season, others half season or sporadic.
Those vendors offer goods from fresh meats and baked goods to seasonal vegetables and artisan wares.
Most things will function as in years past, Sloan said. That includes offering EBT matching, a WIC program, produce perks and senior dollars.
The market also will have occasional cooking demonstrations, live music and activities for children offered by the Heritage Center.
Farmers markets play an important role in communities, Sloan said.
“They bring together a wide variety of shoppers, customers, vendors, and it connects the community in a way not a lot of events can,” she said.
The Springfield Farmers Market has become one big family, Sloan said.
“Seeing the support at the Springfield market of people just educating, supporting each other ... it’s really awesome to watch that support,” she said, noting differences are set aside at the market.
Vendors offer customers healthy food options, too.
“They are able to have access to healthier foods and support our local economy,” Sloan said.
For more information and weekly vendor lineups, visit the market at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFarmMarket.