Springfield events this week: Citizens Circle, free movie event and more

The Clark County Department will host Citizens Circle event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Clark County Public Library Gaier Room, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Citizens Circle, which is held the first Tuesday of each month, offers a supportive space for individuals who have been incarcerated to connect, discover community resources, and engage with peers who have successfully navigated the reentry process.

During each session, a community meal will be provided, and registered attendees will receive a gas card or bus pass.

Citizens are asked to register in advance to secure their spot. To register, log on to https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/citizenscircle.

For more information about the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Garden Club

James Wise, Superintendent of Forestry for the City of Springfield, will be the guest speaker at the Buds and Blossoms Garden Club meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Sandra Schilke’s home, located at 65 West Possum Road, near Springfield.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Springfield Memorial Tree program or “Tree City USA” or the Buds and Blossoms Garden Club is welcome to attend.

The Buds and Blossoms Garden Club is celebrating its 64th year and meets from March through December. Anyone interested in attending this presentation or garden club membership can call Secretary Marianne Nave at 937-323-5865 for more information.

Explore Springfield schools to launch dual language program

West End Neighborhood Meeting

The next meeting of the West End Neighborhood Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The speaker will be Greg Womacks, Director of Neighborhood Housing Partnership. Zach Massie, Community Resource Officer, will be available for questions related to Policing and Neighborhood issues.

Cats, Cupcakes and Caregivers

The Clark County Public Library will host Cats, Cupcakes and Caregivers at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at the main library in the Gaier Room, for caregivers and children ages three to eight.

This program is for caregivers who want to have fun with their children, show off their cupcake decorating skills and have a terrific time with Bad Kitty.

Registration is required. There will be a limit of 50 people. To register, call the Lenski Children’s Center at the Main Library at 937-328-6905. As a courtesy to others, please only register if you are certain you will be attending. To allow for the maximum number of children, it’s asked that only one caregiver attend with their child/children. Those who show up without registering are not guaranteed entrance.

For more information, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Ladies Night Out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host a Ladies’ Night from 7 to 10 p.m. at 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items and music by female performing artists

Ladies’ Night will be hosted the first Wednesday of each month.

Movie Night

Champaign County Job & Family Services will sponsor a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana, for Kung Fu Panda 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

A small drink and popcorn will be provided. Seating is limited to the first 375 guests.

Smoking Cessation Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana are hosting a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes in April.

The Urbana classes will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. starting today, then on April 9, 16, 23, 30 and May 7, in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St.

The Springfield classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. starting Thursday, then on April 11, 18, 25, May 2 and 9, at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. Free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended. To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Wittenberg University, 200 W Ward St. in Springfield.

Those who donate through April 7 will receive an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who donated from April 8-28, will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

To donated, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.