Springfield enters into new $11M contract to provide public transportation services

The more than $11 million that will be paid to First Transit to operate the city’s public transit system will come primarily from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Federal Transport Administration and bus fares.

The city also budgets $200,000 annually from its general fund for public transportation.

First Transit has been operating and maintaining SCAT since 2011. The city’s last agreement with the company was executed in December 2015, and that contract was for a period of five-years, Springfield officials said.

Under the new contract, First Transit is expected to continue to providing the same services as before, Deputy City Manager Logan Cobbs said, noting that there are no major changes planned. Those services include fixed routes, access for people with disabilities as well as offer a dial-to-ride service.

Springfield currently has 19 buses in its fleet to be used as public transportation and First Transit employs 13 drivers. Nearly 250,000 people rode on SCAT between 2015 and 2016, according to the latest figures available to this news organization.

In addition to the new contract agreement with First Transit, city officials approved several grant amendments on Tuesday related to SCAT.

The measures include an amendment to the CARES Act Grant agreement with the FTA to increase the grant in an amount not to exceed $538,455. That grant money is to be used for preventive maintenance activities related to public transportation in the city.

Another ordinance approved by city commissioners on Tuesday included an amendment to the Fare Collection Equipment Grant agreement with the FTA to increase it to an amount not to exceed $1,175,262. That money is to be used for preventative maintenance and the Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit services.

The city is required to offer a local match not to exceed an amount of $410,403.

City commissioners also authorized the city manager to apply for and accept a grant with the FTA through the American Rescue Plan in an amount not to exceed $497,550 for operating assistance.