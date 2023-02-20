Springfield energized by Dance Stomp Shake show

The scope of growing from a small event that drew a few teams at the John Legend Theater to the spectacle it has become pleases Julius Bailey, the founder and executive director of Dance Stomp Shake. He wanted to make sure it reflected his standards.

“To know my work is to know I demand and seek excellence, and this show is about top teams performing at the top level,” said Bailey, a Wittenberg University professor. “I knew this could be humongous.”

Being able to give these teams a large venue opposed to the high schools and smaller facilities they are used to performing at was a key. The event included majorette and hip hop teams, including a newly-formed college division.

Another new outlet was a dancer zone in the neighboring Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts Conference Center, where teams could rehearse and spend time together prior to the competition.

This was the first year Behind the Curtain Dance Studio participated. Coach Mariah Simison said the team had always wanted perform here but was always too late. That changed in 2023 as the team has been preparing its routine since August 2022.

“We’re here to have fun, be inspired and meet new people,” Simison said. “We’re excited to show our routine, and we’re down one team member in the hospital. We’re dedicating it to them.”

Behind the Curtain and Black Diamonds have performed on the Kuss Auditorium stage before, giving them something of a home stage feel.

This was the second Dance Stomp Shake competition for Black Diamonds, which formed three years ago and has around 25 members. They compete all over including in larger cities such as Cincinnati and Columbus and captured several awards in 2022.

Coach Morgan Roberts said she was glad her dancers were able to perform in front of a larger crowd and family members in their hometown and hopes to spread the word about Black Diamonds.

Teams ranged from a handful of dancers to several, with all bringing energy, so much that it was common to see some exhausted performers nearly collapse after giving it their all.

The large crowds didn’t intimidate Tasia Weens of Behind the Curtain.

“It was really, really fun, the best time of my life,” she said.

Teammate Ben Bacon was one of the few male dancers participating and also said it was fun. Addy Stapleton, one of the younger dancers, was experienced enough to know when to play up her moves.

“When I got up by the edge of the stage near the judges, that’s when I really got going,” she said, laughing.

Bailey was grateful for the sponsorships that go to cash awards for the top two placers in various categories, totaling more than $4,500. He foresees Dance Stomp Shake getting even better and expanding in the future.

He’s already received inquiries from other cities interested in the brand, and would like to get television exposure. Keeping the emphasis on the youth performers remains the focus.

“It’s about young, diverse talent and exposing these young people to a larger audience,” Bailey said. “Everything I do is about education, and this is a way for young people to learn about life by being part of a team and competing.”

For Dance Stomp Shake information, go to dancestompshake.org.