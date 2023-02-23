BreakingNews
Springfield drive-thru to open pizza, sub restaurant this spring
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Springfield drive-thru to open pizza, sub restaurant this spring

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
44 minutes ago

A Springfield drive-thru will expand their business to include a pizza and sub sandwich restaurant this spring.

Tracy Shirk and Shane Shirk, lifelong Springfield residents, own Pit Stop drive-thru at 1815 Columbus Ave.

The couple have been running the drive-thru since July as they worked to refurbish and add equipment to the rest of the building to fully open it as Pit Stop Pizza & Subs.

The business will host a grand opening car cruise-in at their location on April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. to unveil their dine-in and take-out pizza and sub restaurant.

ExploreExcellence in Teaching: Springfield educator takes ‘the time to know her students’

The drive-thru was formerly Gibson’s carry-out, but the previous business owner sold the building due to illness.

Tracy said seeing people come in to gather snacks – like coney dogs, candy and soda – for the day has brought her joy. Customers can pull up to a window for the shop and pick up other convenience store items, too.

“We’ve already seen a lot of people come in,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Cedarville student from Ukraine reflects on war a year later...
5
‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top