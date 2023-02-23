Springfield drive-thru to open pizza, sub restaurant this spring

A Springfield drive-thru will expand their business to include a pizza and sub sandwich restaurant this spring.
Tracy Shirk and Shane Shirk, lifelong Springfield residents, own Pit Stop drive-thru at 1815 Columbus Ave.
The couple have been running the drive-thru since July as they worked to refurbish and add equipment to the rest of the building to fully open it as Pit Stop Pizza & Subs.
The business will host a grand opening car cruise-in at their location on April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. to unveil their dine-in and take-out pizza and sub restaurant.
The drive-thru was formerly Gibson’s carry-out, but the previous business owner sold the building due to illness.
Tracy said seeing people come in to gather snacks – like coney dogs, candy and soda – for the day has brought her joy. Customers can pull up to a window for the shop and pick up other convenience store items, too.
“We’ve already seen a lot of people come in,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
