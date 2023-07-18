X

Springfield community garden to offer free grilled vegetables and pizza

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Ava Agoranos, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

An awarding-winning local garden will have its free “Grilling in the Garden” event next Saturday, July 29, the same day as the “South Side in Bloom” garden tours.

Jefferson Street Oasis community garden, or JSO, will offer a large variety of fresh vegetables prepared “in a multitude of ways on charcoal grills,” said in the press release. There will also be sweet corn and cooked-to-order, personal-sized pizzas.

>> Jefferson Street Oasis: Springfield garden offers food, community

JSO won “best community vegetable garden” in 2021judged by Ohio State University Master Gardeners.

The garden, described by participants as the “best-kept secret” in Springfield, spans over 2.5 acres with 85 allotment style plots tended by more than 100 gardeners. JSO has a children’s garden with children’s activities, herb garden, a pollinator garden, and a season extension poly house that grows vegetable “greens” all winter. They also have 140 heritage breed pastured chickens with a “chicken poop bingo” drawing event. In cooperation with the Springfield Art Museum, “Art in the Garden” will be returning this year.

Throughout the day, guided or self-guided walking tours will be available. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1100 W. Jefferson Street where parking will be available either along Jefferson Street or in the parking lot of the Children’s Rescue Center at 1027 W High Street.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake
2
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County signs with Homefull to address increase in homelessness

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top