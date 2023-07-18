Springfield community garden to offer free grilled vegetables and pizza

An awarding-winning local garden will have its free “Grilling in the Garden” event next Saturday, July 29, the same day as the “South Side in Bloom” garden tours.

Jefferson Street Oasis community garden, or JSO, will offer a large variety of fresh vegetables prepared “in a multitude of ways on charcoal grills,” said in the press release. There will also be sweet corn and cooked-to-order, personal-sized pizzas.

JSO won “best community vegetable garden” in 2021judged by Ohio State University Master Gardeners.

The garden, described by participants as the “best-kept secret” in Springfield, spans over 2.5 acres with 85 allotment style plots tended by more than 100 gardeners. JSO has a children’s garden with children’s activities, herb garden, a pollinator garden, and a season extension poly house that grows vegetable “greens” all winter. They also have 140 heritage breed pastured chickens with a “chicken poop bingo” drawing event. In cooperation with the Springfield Art Museum, “Art in the Garden” will be returning this year.

Throughout the day, guided or self-guided walking tours will be available. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1100 W. Jefferson Street where parking will be available either along Jefferson Street or in the parking lot of the Children’s Rescue Center at 1027 W High Street.