Springfield-Clark CTC new facility levy trails in early results

Voters in Clark County are rejecting the levy to fund the local cost to build a new facility in early, unofficial results Tuesday night by the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy is the only new county-wide tax issue on the ballot this year.

The 1.4-mill permanent improvement levy would generate $4,469,000 annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would be $49 a year, or about $4 a month, for a property valued at $100,000.

According to early, unofficial results, 50.94% of voters are against the levy and 49.06% are for the levy, as of 8:42 p.m.

The levy will fund the local cost to build a nearly $90 million facility with the state contributing 62% of the base $63 million building cost.

CTC would replace its seven existing buildings at 1901 Selma Road with a single, up-to-date facility that will include additional classroom facilities, equipment, furnishings and site improvements needed for additional enrollment.

The total cost of the entire project is expected to be $89,528,662. The total includes the state’s contribution of 62%, or about $38.7 million, and CTC’s share of about 38%, or $24.5 million, for the base part of the new building. The levy would raise an additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need, bringing its total to about $50.7 million, including ongoing maintenance funds.

