Springfield, Clark County leaders share their gratitude this Thanksgiving

The Springfield News-Sun asked several community leaders what they are most grateful for in relation to their positions this Thanksgiving. Here’s what they had to say:

Springfield Chapter NAACP

NAACP President Denise Williams said she is thankful for the work the NAACP has accomplished in the community, which wouldn’t be possible without the organization’s executive committee members. She said she is grateful for their work to make the community safer and more friendly.

She said she is especially grateful to the community leaders who work with the NAACP to help it accomplish its goals.

“I really appreciate the way that they have opened doors for us,” Williams said.

Williams said she also wants those who have lost loved ones to violence to know that they are in her and her family’s prayers this Thanksgiving, as she knows that it can be an especially difficult day.

Springfield City Mayor

Newly-elected Mayor Rob Rue shared that he is grateful to be leading a “community that can come together to overcome obstacles and work towards solutions.” He is also thankful for the love and support of his friends and family and his coworkers at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory.

Clark County Commissioner

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said that she is thankful to serve her community.

“I’m grateful to be raising my family here where I can give back to my home county in a meaningful way,” Flax Wilt said. “I’m especially thankful for the amazing county employees who make things work for our residents and businesses each and every day. Mostly, I’m thankful that our community has begun to see itself in a new light where hope outshines doubt and positivity overcomes fear.”

United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties

Credit: Jeff Guerini Credit: Jeff Guerini

United Way director Kerry Pedraza said she is the most thankful for “the generosity and abundance of spirit in our community.”

“Small and large gifts of time, talent and treasure are constant reminders of how much this community cares for each other,” she said.

St. Vincent de Paul

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Director Casey Rollins said she has never felt as blessed and as thankful as she does now.

“I have what I need and I need what I have. I am fortunate to be retired and serving full-time in a faith-centered social ministry, caring for those who have been less fortunate,” Rollins said.

Rollins said she has been “extraordinarily blessed and enriched by great spirits from extremely different walks of life.” She said these people have left her invigorated.

“Some were seeking help for a friend in need; some were in extreme need themselves; some were suffering terrible impoverishment, hunger and homelessness; others suffering alienation, prejudice and discrimination in their new land,” Rollins said. “Each of these friends have taught me patience and gratitude through our extraordinary interactions. It is for them I am forever grateful to serve, to know them well, and to reinforce life’s purpose: ’Love of God; love of neighbor.’”

The director said that while the world is “fraught with troubles” and circumstances beyond anyone’s control, she is empowered by faith and love of humanity, which carry her through hard times.

“At Saint Vincent de Paul, we have been blessed to serve all neighbors with many resources they require for independent living,” Rollins said. “We have been fortunate to connect them with additional resources through our vast community of friends and colleagues in social service. Our expanding community has been enriched by our diverse relationships from all cultures, faiths and populations.”