Springfield Christian singer/songwriter honors healthcare workers

Working in the medical profession can be demanding, emotionally challenging and rewarding. Christian singer-songwriter Rick Lee James has channeled his recent experience as a student in Kettering Health’s Clinical Pastoral Education program into music.

A year ago, the Springfield resident reflected on his early work there with the song “As I Walk These Halls.” Having now completed the program and set for a new position at Springfield Regional Medical Center, James closes that chapter and opens the next with the new song “Keep Watch, Dear Lord.”

“This one pays tribute to those in healthcare and caregiving and a lot of the things that get overlooked in what they do,” he said. “This song is structured as a prayer to those in the field. Each verse is about a different aspect.”

James used the example of nurses spending so much time being with suffering families and providing listening ears. It’s also about his saying goodbye to one work family in Kettering to join another closer to home.

He plays piano, bass and electric guitar on the track. Producing was Dove Award-winner Craig Adams, who has worked with James previously and contributes accordion, percussion and glockenspiel to the tune.

Having already worked for several years as a worship pastor at First Church of the Nazarene, entering the healthcare profession was eye-opening in new ways for James.

“This has given me a different perspective in my songwriting,” he said. “Before I’d been in a congregation to sing a song and this was a chance to broaden outside the church walls to those who are suffering.”

One of the best parts of the program was sharing his music with patients and even other staff members appreciated his talent.

While currently focused on his work at Springfield Regional and First Nazarene, his two podcasts and completing his master’s degree in health care chaplaincy, James has chosen to release just singles, but could see a whole album inspired by his chaplaincy experiences in the future. His last album was 2019′s “Thunder.”

James said he’s got a good feeling “Keep Watch, Dear Lord” could receive consideration from the recording academy for award consideration. With or without such acclaim, his reward is knowing how he can help reach others.

“I’ve been in the ministry a long time and hope people will see God in me, so I can listen more than talking and learned you can do so much just being present,” he said.

To download “Keep Watch, Dear Lord” or for more information on James, go to www.rickleejames.com/.