Springfield chamber leader: ‘Our community needs Wittenberg to succeed’

“Wittenberg University is one of Springfield’s greatest assets,” McDorman said. “We cannot afford to lose one of our community gems.

“Our community needs Wittenberg to succeed.”

University officials plan to cut up to $7 million from the budget, including eliminating staff and faculty positions, according to a document obtained by the News-Sun.

McDorman confirmed a group of community officials have been part of meeting with the Wittenberg leadership.

“I can’t speak to where they are in that process, but I can tell you that they are working very hard to make sure that Wittenberg is positioned to work through this difficult time,” he said.

McDorman said liberal arts schools across the U.S. are facing challenges post-COVID.

“They’re certainly not the only liberal arts school going through this,” he said, noting other schools have faced closures and budget issues. “These are not insignificant challenges that colleges are dealing with.”

He said one factor is a low unemployment rate, meaning not as many high school graduates feel the need for a degree. Some potential students cite college costs as a barrier.

McDorman talked about the university consistently producing talented students, some of whom mark their mark outside of Clark County.

“But some of that talent has stayed in Springfield and made a real difference,” he said.

One of those works at the Greater Springfield Partnership with McDorman. Horton Hobbs is vice president of economic development and a Wittenberg grad.

“Horton is one in a million,” McDorman said.

Hobbs has compiled information on the importance of the university and the community.

“He compares it to Topre, McGregor, so you can kind of get a feel for how significant their economic impact is,” McDorman said.