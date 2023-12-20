Springfield angels ready to deliver to 200 local seniors

Senior Angel Tree provides gifts for around 200 seniors living in three nursing homes in the Springfield area who wouldn’t have any presents for the holiday.

According to Ryan Ray, director of development at the Springfield Salvation Army, pictured at top, “Most of these seniors have next to nothing in their lives. Most don’t receive a single call, text or piece of mail all year.” Ray said, “It sends a message to them that they matter and that they are profoundly loved.”

BILL LACKEY/STAFF