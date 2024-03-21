Some Clark County offices to close for April total eclipse

The eclipse is expected to arrive in the county around 3:10 p.m., giving about two minutes and 37 seconds of daytime darkness as the moon moves in front of the sun.

The county sits in the path of totality, and people watching within that path will see the moon entirely block the sun.

It could impact Springfield and Clark County from Thursday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 9.

The eclipse is expected to bring thousands of visitors trying to see it in the path of totality, which would create traffic congestion and may burden cell service towers, gas stations, businesses and more.

Springfield is on Interstate 70, near Interstate 75, state Route 41, state Route 4 and U.S. 68.

For safety, the health district has made solar eclipse glasses available free to the public, and students and staff in Clark County schools will also get them for safe viewing.