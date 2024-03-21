Some Clark County offices to close for April total eclipse

Some Clark County offices will close early or all day on April 8 because of disruptions expected from the total solar eclipse.

The Clark County commission offices, auditor, treasurer and recorder’s office will close that Monday. Courts including the General Division and the Domestic Relations Division, as well as the Clerk of Courts for the Clark County Common Pleas Court will be closing at noon. This includes the Juvenile Court and the Domestic Relations Magistrate’s office located in the A.B. Graham Building.

The eclipse is expected to arrive in the county around 3:10 p.m., giving about two minutes and 37 seconds of daytime darkness as the moon moves in front of the sun.

The county sits in the path of totality, and people watching within that path will see the moon entirely block the sun.

It could impact Springfield and Clark County from Thursday, April 4, through Tuesday, April 9.

ExploreClark County health officials prep for ‘once-in -a-lifetime’ solar eclipse

The eclipse is expected to bring thousands of visitors trying to see it in the path of totality, which would create traffic congestion and may burden cell service towers, gas stations, businesses and more.

Springfield is on Interstate 70, near Interstate 75, state Route 41, state Route 4 and U.S. 68.

For safety, the health district has made solar eclipse glasses available free to the public, and students and staff in Clark County schools will also get them for safe viewing.

