Urbana Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host Foil Boat Challenge at 12 p.m. for teens and 1 p.m. for school aged kids on Wednesday at the main library; and at 12 p.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg branch. Attendees can build a boat and see which one will hold the most weight. Registration is required.

Clark State Registration Event

Clark State College will hold a registration event for current and prospective students from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.

Prospective students can visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshments and giveaways, including attendees being able to register to win a $500 scholarship.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit. The next Food Truck Thursdays will be: Diamond Dogs and Animal Welfare League.

Garden Herbs Event

Kim Bachman, Master Gardener Volunteer and registered dietitian, will host Savor the Flavor of Herbs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday for those interests in discovering ways to grow and use herbs to add interest to their daily menu. This event will be held at the Garden of Eatin’ at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park Road. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are welcome.

Herbs have been grown for centuries, for food as well as medicinal purposes. In current times, herbs are colorful and interesting easy-to-grow plants in a garden or containers, with a bonus to add an extra bright flavor to any dish.