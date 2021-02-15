Snow totals: How much did your community get?

The first winter storm of the week has come and gone, though the problems it created are still being felt.

Presidents’ Day started with a dusting of snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Snowfall resumed in the afternoon, bringing heavy accumulation at times and creating a treacherous evening commute with multiple counties issuing snow emergencies as conditions worsened into the night.

To view an interactive map of snow total visit the NWS website here.

Lakeview and Greenville are tied with the highest snowfall reported at 10 inches.

Here’s how much snow each community has received so far, according to totals reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Butler County:

  • Fairfield, 4.3 inches at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday
  • Hamilton, 5 inches at midnight
  • Oxford, 6 inches at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday

Champaign County:

  • St. Paris, 9.3 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Clark County:

  • Donnelsville, 5.2 inches at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday
  • Park Layne, 2 inches at 5:36 p.m. Monday
  • Springfield, 4 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Tremont City, 4.2 inches at 9:30 p.m. Monday

Darke County:

  • Bradford, 6.8 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Greenville, 10 inches at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday
  • Pitsburg, 4.2 inches at 10 a.m. Tuesday
  • Versailles, 5 inches at 5 a.m. Tuesday

Greene County:

  • Beavercreek, 5.6 inches at 9 a.m. Tuesday
  • Fairborn, 4 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Xenia, 6 inches at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday

Logan County:

  • Bellefontaine, 9 inches at 1 a.m. Tuesday
  • Huntsville, 7.2 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Lakeview, 10 inches at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Miami County:

  • Piqua, 8.4 inches at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday
  • Tipp City, 6 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Troy, 8.3 inches at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday
Montgomery County:

  • Centerville, 5.7 inches (snow and sleet) at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday
  • Dayton International Airport, 5.9 inches at midnight
  • Farmesville, 4½ inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Huber Heights, 5½ inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Kettering, 6 inches at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday
  • New Lebanon, 9.1 inches at 9 a.m. Tuesday
  • Miamisburg, 6.2 inches at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday
  • Moraine, 6 inches at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday
  • Overlook-Page Manor, 3 inches at 9:56 p.m. Monday
  • Union, 8.2 inches at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday
  • West Carrollton, 6½ inches at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

Preble County:

  • Camden, 4½ inches at 9:26 p.m. Monday
  • Eaton, 6.3 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Warren County:

  • Carlisle, 3 inches (snow and sleet) at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Clarksville, 4.1 inches at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday
  • Kings Mills, 5.6 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Lebanon, 4½ inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Mason, 3½ inches at midnight
  • South Lebanon, 2.8 inches at 9:45 p.m. Monday
  • South Lebanon, 4½ inches (snow and sleet) at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday
  • Springboro, 4.3 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday
