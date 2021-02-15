Snow totals: How much did your community get?

Presidents’ Day started with a dusting of snow during the morning commute before tapering off. Snowfall resumed in the afternoon, bringing heavy accumulation at times and creating a treacherous evening commute with multiple counties issuing snow emergencies as conditions worsened into the night.

To view an interactive map of snow total visit the NWS website here.

Lakeview and Greenville are tied with the highest snowfall reported at 10 inches.

Here’s how much snow each community has received so far, according to totals reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Butler County:

Fairfield, 4.3 inches at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday

Hamilton, 5 inches at midnight

Oxford, 6 inches at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday

Champaign County:

St. Paris, 9.3 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Clark County:

Donnelsville, 5.2 inches at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday

Park Layne, 2 inches at 5:36 p.m. Monday

Springfield, 4 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Tremont City, 4.2 inches at 9:30 p.m. Monday

Darke County:

Bradford, 6.8 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Greenville, 10 inches at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday

Pitsburg, 4.2 inches at 10 a.m. Tuesday

Versailles, 5 inches at 5 a.m. Tuesday

Greene County:

Beavercreek, 5.6 inches at 9 a.m. Tuesday

Fairborn, 4 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Xenia, 6 inches at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday

Logan County:

Bellefontaine, 9 inches at 1 a.m. Tuesday

Huntsville, 7.2 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Lakeview, 10 inches at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Miami County:

Piqua, 8.4 inches at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday

Tipp City, 6 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Troy, 8.3 inches at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday

Montgomery County:

Centerville, 5.7 inches (snow and sleet) at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday

Dayton International Airport, 5.9 inches at midnight

Farmesville, 4½ inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Huber Heights, 5½ inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Kettering, 6 inches at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

New Lebanon, 9.1 inches at 9 a.m. Tuesday

Miamisburg, 6.2 inches at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday

Moraine, 6 inches at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday

Overlook-Page Manor, 3 inches at 9:56 p.m. Monday

Union, 8.2 inches at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday

West Carrollton, 6½ inches at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

Preble County:

Camden, 4½ inches at 9:26 p.m. Monday

Eaton, 6.3 inches at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Warren County: