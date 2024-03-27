Services set for Springfield woman shot and killed who had ‘a passion for helping others’

According to a Springfield Police Division release, while investigating, officers learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school.” Springfield schools were closed March 18 as a precautionary measure, and the suspect was arrested that day.

According to her obituary from Littleton & Rue, Higgins-Wilkerson had “a passion for helping others” and “knew no strangers.” She “relished” seeing her loved ones “grow and advance in the real world.”

Higgins-Wilkerson was a certified public account and notary public and she kept books for several local businesses, according to her obituary.

A visitation will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield, immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m.