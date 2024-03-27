BreakingNews
Services set for Springfield woman shot and killed who had ‘a passion for helping others’

Services set for Springfield woman shot and killed who had ‘a passion for helping others’

Tiffany Higgins-Wilkerson was a certified public accountant.

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Services have been set for a Springfield woman who was shot and killed March 17 in her home.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South Center Street around 2:39 p.m. Tiffany Higgins-Wilkerson, 38, was found dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a city release.

According to a Springfield Police Division release, while investigating, officers learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school.” Springfield schools were closed March 18 as a precautionary measure, and the suspect was arrested that day.

According to her obituary from Littleton & Rue, Higgins-Wilkerson had “a passion for helping others” and “knew no strangers.” She “relished” seeing her loved ones “grow and advance in the real world.”

Higgins-Wilkerson was a certified public account and notary public and she kept books for several local businesses, according to her obituary.

A visitation will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield, immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m.

In Other News
1
Springfield man arrested in December shooting death
2
Great Golden Egg Hunt expected to bring thousands to downtown...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
New Carlisle library’s longtime youth services manager retires

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top