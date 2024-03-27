Services set for Springfield woman shot and killed who had ‘a passion for helping others’

Services have been set for a Springfield woman who was shot and killed March 17 in her home.
The shooting was reported in the 800 block of South Center Street around 2:39 p.m. Tiffany Higgins-Wilkerson, 38, was found dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a city release.
According to a Springfield Police Division release, while investigating, officers learned a “person of interest” had threatened “to shoot unknown individuals at an undisclosed school.” Springfield schools were closed March 18 as a precautionary measure, and the suspect was arrested that day.
According to her obituary from Littleton & Rue, Higgins-Wilkerson had “a passion for helping others” and “knew no strangers.” She “relished” seeing her loved ones “grow and advance in the real world.”
Higgins-Wilkerson was a certified public account and notary public and she kept books for several local businesses, according to her obituary.
A visitation will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield, immediately followed by a service at 1 p.m.
About the Author