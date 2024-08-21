Second annual Think Pink Gala aims to build on $20K raised last year

“Something special was happening out of ... all of this fear and the scary diagnosis [but] everybody had their arms kind of wrapped around us and were there to support us,” said Lawrence, director of Leadership Clark County. “We knew that early on.”

Lawrence saw huge support leaving her double mastectomy, with 25 people waiting to cheer her on at Kettering Health, she said.

“It’s very hard for me to hear when someone talks bad about our community because I have, even at Leadership, I get to see the good that happens in this community every single day, and I just feel very honored to be able to be a part of all of it,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said when she was going through her diagnosis, so many community members brought home-cooked meals to her house that she didn’t have to cook for three or four months. Her mailbox was constantly full of encouraging greeting cards.

She said the idea to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment support was born from the idea that no one going through breast cancer treatment should have to worry about getting access to adequate care.

Funds raised by the organization will go toward the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, the Springfield Cancer Center, the Breast Wishes Foundation and Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit.

Lawrence said the Breast Wishes Foundation grants wishes for people diagnosed with breast cancer. These can include things like a new refrigerator, a small local trip or a shopping spree.

“It’s just meant to make them feel good and give them something to look forward to,” Lawrence said.

This year’s first October event will be held Oct. 4 at COhatch on 101 S. Fountain Ave. Lawrence said the market will be decked out in pink, with several vendors on site, pink beer available, a pink fashion show and pink bingo.

The event is free and open to everyone of all ages. Lawrence said she is working on some kid-specific activities to get everyone engaged.

Attendees can purchase their Think Pink Gala tickets on-site, and tickets will also be available at https://bit.ly/OctThinkPinkGala.

This year’s gala will be held Oct. 17 at the Courtyard by Marriott with a pink and black tie dress code, Lawrence said. Local DJ DJ Chill will be at the event, and there will be a speaker talking about how to support those impacted by breast cancer, and one talking about recent trends in breast cancer diagnosis.

The event also includes dinner, drinks, a raffle, silent auction and more.

The gala was founded with support from the Mercy Health Foundation.

For more information on the gala, email ThinkPinkGalaOhio@gmail.com.