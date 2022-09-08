Sanctuary Series to begin new season this weekend

Oct. 9, J. Chris Moore, High Street music director emeritus and former series director, will return with a musical presentation entitled “Exploring Our Celtic Heritage,” explored through images, songs, video clips and commentary.

Nov. 13, High Street music director Lia Ferrell will perform organ music spanning from the Renaissance to the present.

Dec. 18, a holiday show will be led by the Champion City Trio, Arlin “Par” Tolliver, Annette Turner and Dean Simms, who will present a variety of music to make the season bright.

Jan. 22, violin-piano duo Carlos Elias and Andrea Arese-Elias will begin the new year with works of the standard repertoire, as well as Latin American and tango music.

Feb. 26, will see former High Street musical and series director Kent Brooks back in town with his jazz band, The Collective.

March 12, the Dayton Area Celtic Harp Ensemble, one of the area’s premier Celtic ensembles, will bring in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

April 16, The Live Wire Ensembles from the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will present a homegrown program of chamber music.

May 21, the season will conclude with a show featuring award-winning classical and jazz cellist, Karen Patterson.

All shows are admission-free, but financial donations will be accepted to support the series. Following each show, attendees are invited to attend a reception to meet the artists.

“It promises to be another popular year for our series,” Ferrell said.

For more information, go to www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.