Saint Vincent de Paul accepting donations, asking for volunteers for gift baskets for holidays

Saint Vincent de Paul in Springfield is accepting donations to help provide essential groceries for the holiday season.

According to a release, the nonprofit, which is partnering with Groceryland and Meijer, will try to raise $40,000 to reach 1,000 families in need in Clark County. Saint Vincent and the grocery store are also inviting community leaders, nonprofits, churches and other groups to donate and volunteer at Groceryland to assemble ad distribute the food boxes.

According to the release, the food will be distributed at the Groceryland parking lot on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will help sign up people to receive the food boxes and will help assemble the boxes, according to the release. On Dec. 21, they will help with an assembly line, drive-thru style distribution and others will deliver boxes to older adults at local “high-rise apartments.”

Some local Latinos and Haitian immigrants will be asked to volunteer to interpret as well.

Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 94, Springfield, Ohio 45501, with “Holiday Baskets” written in the memo line.

Food items will include dry goods, canned foods, dairy, fruit and meat, according to the release. This will cost about $40 per family.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

