Rumpke Waste & Recycling nationally recognized

“This award confirms Rumpke’s progress toward its mission to deliver exceptional waste and recycling solutions to our customers and communities through a commitment to safety, service, the environment, and the growth of our people,” said Bill Rumpke Jr. Rumpke’s president and CEO. “This is an award that acknowledges Rumpke’s allegiance to our core values of teamwork and quality. It recognizes the exceptional insights of our leaders and the work of our teams.”

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been in operations for more than 90 years, and today services millions of customers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. The company operates 14 landfills and 13 recycling centers, and other divisions of Rumpke include Rumpke Portable Restrooms, Rumpke Haul-it-Away, and Rumpke Hydraulics, as well as environmental solutions company The William-Thomas Group.