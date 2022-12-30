Rittenhouse takes oath for Clark County Commission

For the first time in Clark County’s history, the county commission will include two elected female commissioners.
Clark County Commissioner Sasha L. Rittenhouse was sworn into office by Judge Katrine Lancaster on Friday afternoon in front of her family and friends at the Springview Government Center in Springfield.
Rittenhouse was appointed interim commissioner when former commissioner Rick Lohnes retired from his post in May.
She was elected at the polls in November and remains on the board with commissioners Melanie Flax Wilt and Lowell McGlothin.
Rittenhouse is the 100th commissioner in Clark County history and the third woman to sit on the Board of Clark County Commissioners, joining Flax Wilt and Merle Kearns.
“It was an honor that my family and friends and other elected officials were able to attend, and I’m excited to continue my term,” Rittenhouse said in a press release. “I’m really excited about where the future of this county is headed, and I’m excited to be part of that. I think we have a very strong county, and I’m looking forward to where that leads us the next four years.”
Rittenhouse, 42, is a local businesswoman who operates three different family farms, including a beef cattle operation and feedlot.
Rittenhouse is a graduate of Northwestern High School, Clark State Community College and the Ohio State University.
She’s also a past president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, the first woman to hold that title, and is an active member of both the Clark County 4H and FFA beef committee and the Clark County Cattle Producers, according to the release.
