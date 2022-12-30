Rittenhouse takes oath for Clark County Commission

“It was an honor that my family and friends and other elected officials were able to attend, and I’m excited to continue my term,” Rittenhouse said in a press release. “I’m really excited about where the future of this county is headed, and I’m excited to be part of that. I think we have a very strong county, and I’m looking forward to where that leads us the next four years.”

Rittenhouse, 42, is a local businesswoman who operates three different family farms, including a beef cattle operation and feedlot.

Rittenhouse is a graduate of Northwestern High School, Clark State Community College and the Ohio State University.

She’s also a past president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, the first woman to hold that title, and is an active member of both the Clark County 4H and FFA beef committee and the Clark County Cattle Producers, according to the release.