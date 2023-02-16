‘Revolutionary’ stroke prevention treatment sees 50th patient in Springfield

“Minimally invasive cardiac procedures provide patients with more options that can mean faster recovery as well as less pain than traditional open-heart surgeries,” said Dr. Tariq Rizvi, a Mercy Health – Springfield cardiologist.

Candidates for the Watchman device at Mercy Health – Springfield include patients who have A.Fib and can’t be on longer-term anti-clotting medications, are prone to bleeding and falls, and experience bleeding events, the hospital network said.

Cardiologists introduce the Watchman through the femoral vein in a one-time, minimally invasive procedure that takes about two hours from start to finish, according to Mercy Health.

Most patients leave the hospital within 24 hours and are off anticoagulant medication within six months, the hospital network said.

Mercy Health - Springfield began offering the stroke prevention technology in July 2022.