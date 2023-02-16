‘Revolutionary’ stroke prevention treatment sees 50th patient in Springfield

Springfield Regional Medical Center will be implanting its 50th Watchman device this week, a stroke prevention treatment for patients with Atrial fibrillation offered at the hospital since last summer.
Atrial fibrillation, or A.Fib, is a condition that results in an irregular heartbeat.
This can cause the left atria to quiver, allowing clot formation in a small pouch that sits in the muscle wall on the top left chamber of the heart. Clots that form there are at risk of dislodging and traveling to the brain, which can cause a stroke, according to Mercy Health.
The Watchman device, which is shaped like a jellyfish, prevents the formation of clots, protecting patients from stroke, the hospital network said in a press release.
Hospital officials call the technology “revolutionary.”
“Minimally invasive cardiac procedures provide patients with more options that can mean faster recovery as well as less pain than traditional open-heart surgeries,” said Dr. Tariq Rizvi, a Mercy Health – Springfield cardiologist.
Candidates for the Watchman device at Mercy Health – Springfield include patients who have A.Fib and can’t be on longer-term anti-clotting medications, are prone to bleeding and falls, and experience bleeding events, the hospital network said.
Cardiologists introduce the Watchman through the femoral vein in a one-time, minimally invasive procedure that takes about two hours from start to finish, according to Mercy Health.
Most patients leave the hospital within 24 hours and are off anticoagulant medication within six months, the hospital network said.
Mercy Health - Springfield began offering the stroke prevention technology in July 2022.
