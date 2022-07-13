springfield-news-sun logo
X

Restaurant opens in CoHatch building

the name plate of the new All Saints Grill in Springfield's CoHatch building. ANNA MILLAR

Combined ShapeCaption
the name plate of the new All Saints Grill in Springfield's CoHatch building. ANNA MILLAR

News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago
All Saints Grill has Louisiana flavor.

Springfield’s CoHatch building, at 101 S. Fountain Ave., welcomed a new restaurant July 1.

All Saints Grill is a Louisiana Creole-inspired grill, specializing in their shrimp and catfish po’ boy sandwiches as well as their shrimp and crawfish etouffee. Their supplies are sourced from GFS food suppliers, with the exception of the sodas and baked goods.

The sodas are sourced locally and all of the baked goods are made by an in-house baker who was born and raised in Springfield, Zoie Merchant, a general manager, said. Any shirts or other gear for the restaurant are also sourced locally.

So far, All Saints Grill has seen a positive response.

“As we’ve opened, it’s just continuously been good word, and it’s good to see us grow,” Merchant said. “You know, the first thing this morning our very first order was a po’ boy and etouffee, which is one of our higher-priced items, you know, and so it’s really good to start off on that note, we know it’s gonna be a good day.”

The inspiration for this cuisine lies largely in a lack of food variety in Springfield, Merchant said. She believes Springfield wants to introduce new foods to the area.

“We just love food. We’re just excited to bring different flavors and uniqueness to the town,” Merchant said.

In Other News
1
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...
2
Yoga among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top