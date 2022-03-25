Registration open for Miami Valley Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the “world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter announced in a release.

“As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support,” said Karen Carter, vice president of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Our research efforts are a catalyst that unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward in finding a cure.”