Registration open for Miami Valley Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Registration is open for this year’s five-mile Miami Valley Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including the walk in Springfield.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the “world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter announced in a release.
“As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support,” said Karen Carter, vice president of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Our research efforts are a catalyst that unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward in finding a cure.”
The walk in Springfield is scheduled for Oct. 1 and the location will be determined later. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the ceremony and walk starting at 10. Each participant who gets a fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s shirt via USPS. To get the shirt in time for the walk, participants must raise the minimum at least four weeks before the event. For more information on the Springfield walk, contact TJ Geise at 937-610-7014 or tjgeise@alz.org.
As of Friday afternoon, 20 participants and 20 teams had signed up for the Springfield walk, raising $8,397 out of the $73,000 goal, according to the website.
Thousands in the community walk in memory of loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.
“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” Carter said. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research.”
To register a team or as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.
The other scheduled Miami Valley walks include:
- Sept. 10: Darke County Fairgrounds
- Sept. 17: Troy Courthouse Plaza in Miami County
- Sept. 24: Sidney Courthouse Square in Shelby County.
- Oct. 8: Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
