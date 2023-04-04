PTSD treatment study takes look at eye movement

Chard said unlike traditional talk therapy, the patient doesn’t have to speak about the traumatic events tied to their post-traumatic stress.

“This therapy allows you to think of all the things that you don’t want to tell anyone, even your best combat friend, and it allows you to keep all of that private, and you can still get better and not have those memories control you in the future,” she said.

Eye movement is the key to the therapy to help your brain reprogram how it reacts to the traumatic memories when triggered.

“It really works at helping people resolve traumatic and distressing memory,” said Marisol Erlacher, president of EMDR International Association.

She says EMDR therapy has been successful for thousands of patients and is approved by the Department of Defense.

“EMDR therapy is really facilitating our brain’s capacity to heal. So by using what we call bilateral stimulation, we’re helping engage the brain in a way that helps to resolve that traumatic memory,” she said. “What we found is that when people are thinking or talking about distressing events, when they move their eyes back and forth, it facilitates the brain’s capacity to help reprocess that information.”

Chard hopes to draw a comparison to Cognitive Processing Therapy. In the end, she hopes to be able to show that for combat veterans there is one more tool in the toolbox to help them live a better and healthier life.

You can find an EMDR therapist in the Greater Cincinnati area by visiting the EMDR International Association website.

