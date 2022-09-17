Portion of Ohio 40 could become ‘Deputy Matthew Yates Memorial Highway’

House Bill 720, introduced by State Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield), would designate a portion of State Route 40 between Tuttle Road and Ohio 54 for the memorial highway.

Yates, 41, died after being shot while in the line of duty on July 24. He was responding to an incident that left two others — Jodie Arbuckle and her son, Cole White — dead at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Harmony Twp.