Pike County massacre trial: Evidence presented to jury includes text messages, guns

In this trial, the defense says George had nothing to do with the planning and execution of the murders. They say he is simply a suspect because he is a Wagner.

Wednesday’s presented evidence also included text messages between Jake and Angela and revealed Angela expressing anger that Hanna had the ears of her daughter with Jake pierced. Texts between Billy and Angela show Billy wanted Angela to stay with him more than the grandchildren and sons. She asks Billy not to make her choose between her husband and her grandkids.

BCI Analyst Julia Eveslage on the stand Wednesday said the words “pink bunnies” and “sprinkls” were code words in text messages the Wagners used when referencing parts to make gun silencers. Texts were shown that have Angela using those words when messaging her son Jake.

On Tuesday of this week, more evidence was presented by agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI agent Perry Roeser showed the jurors guns found at the Flying W farm, a property owned by George Wagner IV’s grandmother, Fredericka. Defense attorney John Parker repeatedly objected, saying the weapons being shown were not used in the killings. He was overruled by the judge every time.

The deceased

Those found dead on April 22, 2016 include 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.