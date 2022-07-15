Pieces of Kings Island’s Racer roller coaster for sale

But what happened to all that old wood they removed in 2020 for the re-tracking?

Kings Island’s digital marketing director Don Helbig wrote in his blog they decided to sell pieces of it, as part of a model kit, known as a NanoCoaster.

For $150, you will receive a model of The Racer (assembly required), along with a slice of wood from the ride, and tag certifying that the wood was actual support structure for the beloved ride.

Helbig, who holds the world record for the most rides on the Racer, said it has given more than 108 million rides since it opened 50 years ago.

That means there could be a lot of demand for this collector item, as there was for pieces of wheels from Vortex, which the park sold two years ago when that old coaster came down.

If the $150 price tag is a bit too steep, the park also sells just the NanoCoaster model of The Racer ( as well as The Beast and several other coasters) for $35 each.