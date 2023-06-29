Pickleball players flock to Snyder Park as courts are finished

The pickleball and tennis courts at Snyder Park have reopened and are ready for play, with more than 25 people playing on the courts by the second morning after the work had finished.

“We’re excited to finally see an end to this so that we can open up the eight pickleball courts and three tennis courts,” said Leeann Castillo, director of National Trail Parks and Recreation.

The park previously only had six tennis courts, and as pickleball has grown rapidly, players sought space for the game.

The new courts were reconstructed with funds from the Partners for the Parks, the National Trail Parks and Recreation District and the city of Springfield. The work cost roughly $400,000.

Fundraising for the project started in 2018 and required help from community members and through various grants in memories of individuals and pickleball players.

The wait frustrated some people, but players are happy to have the courts finished and available to everyone in the community, said Lori Knowles, president of the Springfield Pickleball Association and United States of America Pickleball Association ambassador for Clark County.

With pickleball being the fastest-growing sport in the United States, “we expect to see a lot of people here and hopefully in the future hold some events,” Castillo said. “We’ve held some pickleball programs, workshops, and we’ll have a family pickleball day in July, so were just excited to finally be able to have dedicated pickleball courts, free of charge for our community.”

The Snyder park courts had not been resurfaced since 1986.

The old courts had a lot of wear and cracking, according to Chad Younts Sr., who has played both on the new and old courts.

“I think they’re phenomenal; they’re in great shape. You can tell they put a lot of time and effort into these,” Younts said.

Pickleball has become popular among people of all ages, but these courts are an important addition to the Springfield community, especially because the game appeals to a lot of older residents, said Knowles.

“It’s harder for older people to find recreation that is relatively easy,” she said. “It’s a very social sport and very easy to pick up.”

Later this summer, a grand opening will be offered by National Trail Parks and Recreation District and the city of Springfield at the Snyder Park Howard Z. Dredge Tennis Complex and Judge Richard T. Cole Tennis Courts.