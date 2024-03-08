PHOTOS: Young Women from Hayward Participate in International Women's Day Event

For International Women's Day, young women in the 7th and 8th grades from Hayward Middle School got to showcase their painting ability at the Springfield COhatch Friday, March 8, 2024. The young ladies got a chance to talk with Springfield City Commissioner Tracey Tackett and hear how she started her own business, Sip-N-Dipity, on her road to the City Commission. The event was sponsored by the "My Sister's Keeper" program, which matches young women with mentors. BILL LACKEY/STAFF